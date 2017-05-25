Sisi's Egypt cracks down on news websites

Egypt's government, already accused of muzzling freedom of expression and opposition to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, has blocked access to a host of news websites including Qatar's Al-Jazeera.



Around 20 websites based in Qatar and Egypt have been inaccessible since Wednesday night, including the Doha newspapers Al-Watan and Al-Raya, the Muslim Brotherhood's Ikhwan Online and Egypt-based Al-Sharq television which is close to the outlawed group.



Such cases have added fuel to accusations by rights activists that Sisi is running an ultra-authoritarian regime which has suppressed all opposition since the military toppled Islamist president Mohamed Morsi.



In the 2017 press freedom index published by watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Egypt ranks 161st out of 180 countries.

...