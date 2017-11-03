Scientists find hidden chamber in Great Pyramid of Giza



Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza, in what would be the first such discovery in the structure since the 19th century and one likely to spark a new surge of interest in the pharaohs. In an article published Thursday in the journal Nature, an international team said the 30-meter void deep within the pyramid is situated above the structure's Grand Gallery, and has a similar cross-section.



Some experts say such empty spaces have been known for years.



Experts are still divided over how it and other pyramids were constructed, so even relatively minor discoveries generate great interest.



Several plates were used to triangulate the void discovered in the Great Pyramid.

...