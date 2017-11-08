AFAC marks decade of arts support

The Arab Fund for Arts and Culture is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month with "How to Tell When the Rebels Have Won," a two-week program that includes an exhibition, film screenings and performances from artists that AFAC has supported over the years.



Curated by Rasha Salti, the program showcases work from over 40 AFAC-funded artists at Beit Beirut (formerly the Barakat Building) and Metropolis Cinema-Sofil.



Founded in 2007, AFAC is an independent pan-Arab grant-disbursing institution that helps finance (and in some cases mentors) projects across artistic categories.



Programs are also open to the Arab diaspora.



The photo exhibition "The Photo Mario Archive Project," by conservation activist Mona El-Hallak, debuts 80 photo reproductions selected from some 10,000 negatives found during the restoration of Beit Beirut.



Hallak has been working on the restoration and conservation of Beit Beirut for 23 years.



In parallel to the exhibition are screenings of seven films and documentaries at Metropolis Cinema-Sofil, and four talks and readings.



Video and sound installations dot the exhibition, such as Tala Hadid's video excerpt from her film "The Narrow Frame of Midnight," which explores fundamentalism and violence.

...