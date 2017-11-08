Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace to chair Met Gala

NEW YORK: Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace will join Vogue editor Anna Wintour in chairing next year's star-studded Met Gala, which will take on a religious theme: "Fashion and the Catholic Imagination".



The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the news Wednesday, explaining that the annual spring exhibit and the May 7 gala launching it will examine "fashion's ongoing engagement with the devotional practices and traditions of Catholicism," combining works of fashion with works of religious art, including approximately 50 ecclesiastical masterworks on loan from the Sistine Chapel sacristy at the Vatican.

...