Assad’s geometrical and abstract ‘Space and Time’

"Space and Time," the debut exhibition in Verdun's Espace 9 displays the works of Lebanese artist Aziza Assad. As the title suggests, the works on show ruminate on the themes of space and time – themes that might be in sync with Assad's travels and exhibitions in Paris as well as in Lebanon.



In fact, Assad refers to her work as "Nouveau Realisme".



This is also the case with Assad's portraits, which represent abstracted women in similar styles.



It might be suggested from the painter's exhibition theme and other works that "the woman" herself has become a space.



"Space and Time" is the first solo of Verdun's newest exhibition space. Espace 9 is well organized and, in this exhibition, has arranged the paintings by size and theme.



Assad's interesting "Space and Time" exhibition joins the chorus of voices that would reintroduce cubism to the 21st century.

