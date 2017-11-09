Dalida show returns to Lebanon

Back by popular demand, a series of live Dalida tribute concerts are coming to Lebanon once more, staring French vocalist and impersonator Sandy Sims.



The performances will mark the 30th anniversary since the pop icon's death, reviving all her popular hits while shedding light on the woman behind the legacy.



Born Iolanda Cristina Gigliotti in 1933, Dalida was an Egyptian-Italian French actress and vocalist.



IDRAAC chose to feature a Dalida tribute because of the star's battle with depression.



Dalida tribute concerts will be staged in Tripoli (Nov. 10), Beirut (Nov. 11) and Sidon (Nov. 12).

