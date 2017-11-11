First Oscars of awards season to be bestowed Saturday

As Hollywood continues reeling from the growing sexual harassment scandal, the first Oscars of awards season are being presented to four film-industry veterans.



The film academy's ninth annual Governors Awards ceremony Saturday will celebrate the careers of writer-director Charles Burnett, cinematographer Owen Roizman, actor Donald Sutherland and director Agnes Varda.



None has won an Oscar before, though Roizman was nominated five times.



Burnett, 73, said the idea of receiving an Oscar was surreal.



OWEN ROIZMAN: A second-generation cinematographer, Roizman was nominated for five Academy Awards during his career.



DONALD SUTHERLAND: Sutherland has appeared in films of every genre, with more than 140 credits over his more than 50 years in Hollywood, but the Canadian actor has never been nominated for an Academy Award.

