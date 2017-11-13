Lawrence stuns in audacious ‘mother!’

In Darren Aronofsky's "mother!" women give, men take and the Old Testament crashes into modern anxiety.



Like other Aronofsky works, "mother!" doesn't fit neatly into one genre.



"Mother!" will get under your skin.



Aronofsky has a special appreciation for hyperbolic depictions of female madness and suffering, whether it's an aging woman looking to lose a few pounds in "Requiem for a Dream," a ballerina striving for perfection in "Black Swan," or a wife just looking to make an impeccable home for the person she loves in "mother!"



"Mother!" demands to be seen more than once, and afterward discussed and dissected.



