One-man choir, slithering dance: Cohen reimagined

Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" has been covered hundreds of times, so often that the legendary singer-songwriter once pleaded for a moratorium.



Opening amid commemorations of the anniversary of Cohen's death, "A Crack in Everything" finds artists imagining Cohen's songs through installations that include a locked bedroom, an organ whose keys recite Cohen's verses and a live performance in which a dancer slithers on the floor.



"Hallelujah" finds another communal interpretation from artist Zach Richter who designed a sort of one-man choir using virtual reality.



Museum director John Zappetelli said the MAC started working on "A Crack in Everything" well before Cohen's death, after a line in his optimistic "Anthem".



The idea was to explore through original pieces how "relevant and powerful" Cohen had been over five decades.

