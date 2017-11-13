Dottyville: How two traumatized soldiers changed notions of war

An imposing 19th-century building with elegant manicured lawns and sweeping views of the Edinburgh skyline seems an unlikely place to have earned the nickname "Dottyville" from one of Britain's most revered poets.



Sassoon and Owen's work often features in Remembrance Sunday (12 Nov)., during which Britain commemorates its war dead.



When Owen and Sassoon were sent to Craiglockhart – a former hotel retooled as a military psychiatric facility, which Sassoon affectionately nicknamed Dottyville, in a play on the English slang word for "mad" – they were treated for a kind of post-traumatic stress disorder.



Sassoon survived the war and died aged 80 .

