Egypt bans singer after she mocks the Nile



A famous Arab singer has been banned from performing in her native Egypt after advising a fan against drinking from the Nile River, leaders of the local musicians union said Wednesday.



Egypt fears a soon-to-be-completed upstream dam in Ethiopia could cut into its share of the river, which supplies more than 90 percent of the arid country's water.



Critics took Sherine's remarks to imply that Egypt was not doing enough to protect the river at a time when it is trying to rally world support in the dispute with Ethiopia.

