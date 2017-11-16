Da Vinci painting of Christ sells for record $450M

A 500-year-old painting believed to be by Leonardo da Vinci has sold for $450.3 million in New York, blazing a new world record for the most expensive work of art sold at auction, Christie's said.



Lost for years only to resurface at a regional auction in 2005, it is one of fewer than 20 Da Vinci paintings generally accepted as being from the Renaissance master's own hand, according to Christie's.



Dated to around 1500, the work sold after 19 minutes of frenzied bidding -- an incongruous Old Master in Christie's evening postwar and contemporary sale, which attracts the biggest spenders in the high-octane world of international billionaire art collectors.



Christie's declined to identify the buyer, other than to confirm that bids came from "every part of the world".



Pylkkanen eventually hammered the painting at $450 million.



Christie's declined to comment on the controversy and had valued the painting pre-sale at $100 million.



So huge was interest that nearly 30,000 people flocked to see the painting at Christie's showrooms in Hong Kong, London, San Francisco and New York, the auction house said.

