‘Elis’ kicks off Brazilian film week

Metropolis Cinema Sofil's Brazilian Film Festival opened for its second edition Wednesday.



The opening film was Hugo Prata's award-winning 2016 biopic "Elis," based on the life of famed 1960s vocalist Elis Regina – widely considered the best Brazilian singer of her day. The film follows the determination of Elis' (Andreia Horta) in her rise to fame, her time in the limelight, and her struggles as a public icon in a politically unstable country.



Horta's ease in conveying realistic emotion and ability to portray the iconic performer makes "Elis" wonderful viewing, whether you know Brazilian culture or not.



The Brazilian Film Festival runs through Sept. 3, at 8 p.m. at the Metropolis Cinema Sofil, Achrafieh.

