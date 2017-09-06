Blindly probing the human condition

Blindness is a special sort of limbo.



a world designed for the sighted, blindness means exclusion.



In "Blind," the 2014 directorial debut of Oslo-born screenwriter Eskil Vogt, an urbane woman named Ingrid (Ellen Dorrit Petersen) narrates how her life has been overcome by sudden blindness.



A pony-tailed, potato-shaped man named Einar (Marius Kolbenstvedt) is shown slouched before a computer while Ingrid explains how he is at once obsessed with internet pornography and ashamed of his obsession.



Listening to the conversation from the kitchen, Ingrid too laughs.



In fact, as Ingrid shows us, her husband is not answering emails.



The web of extramarital sexuality surrounding Ingrid's newfound state of blindness is further complicated as she tells the story of Morten and Einar being old high school acquaintances who meet one afternoon in a cinema lobby.



