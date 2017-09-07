Jughian’s acrylic self-expression

The latest exhibition of Armenian artist Aram Jughian, a series of colorful canvasses from 2017 entitled "Here I Am," opened at Galerie Tanit Monday. Described as a "master of color" by gallery director Mayssa Abou Rahal, the artist applies his bold, bright, contrasting hues with sweeping brushstrokes.



Jughian himself did not wish to comment, preferring to let others speak about his series.



Music is also central to Jughian's artistic process and he listens to classical, jazz and classic rock as he works.



Others, like "Barbara (Thundra)" (2017), are more ambiguous, with what appears to be a tree-filled landscape ringing out in blue, green and yellow, but Jughian isn't authoritarian in ascribing figurative meaning to his works.



Born in 1959, Jughian has a nearly three-decade-long career behind him.

