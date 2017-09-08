Rushdie gives readers another masterpiece

If you read a lot of fiction, you know that every once in a while you stumble upon a book that transports you, telling a story full of wonder and leaving you marveling at how it ever came out of the author's head. "The Golden House" by Salman Rushdie is one of those books.



It's the home of Nero and his three sons, Apu, Petya and D. The narrator is a neighbor named Rene, an aspiring filmmaker who realizes the Goldens have a story to tell.



Rushdie plays with narrative forms throughout as well – from Rene's first-person account to character monologues to entire scenes imagined as a screenplay, complete with stage directions.



Salman Rushdie's "The Golden House" is published by Random House.

