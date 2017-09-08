In the theater of frustrated hopes

Directed by Awad Awad, "Tuyour al-Nawras" (Seagulls) is a witty, thought-provoking play that takes the audience back to the '90s. The hour-long stage musical stemmed from an open-call, 16-day workshop held over the summer.



The play was staged Tuesday at Masrah al-Madina, the opening-night performance of the Mishkal Festival, which Awad also directs.



The audience was left in stitches, laughing through the rapid-fire memories, catch phrases and random jingles from '90s TV ads – enacting a 15-minute precis of a decade of Lebanese culture. The scene suggests how early childhood is often remembered as a happy blur, slowing down to more detailed memories in our teenage years.



Moving past the war, the cast spread out across the stage.



"Nawras" manages to be simultaneously hilarious and meaningful, with the inclusion of the cast's lived experiences making it authentic and approachable for audiences.

