Fiction, nonfiction in ‘The Insult’

The fourth feature of Lebanese-born writer-director Ziad Doueiri navigates a provocative line between fiction and nonfiction. "The Insult" begins with a political rally.



For Lebanese, the rally plays an important part in grounding Toni's character, not least because the fictional party is named after a real one – the most prominent Christian militia of the last decade of the 1975-90 Civil War and as violent as any in that conflict.



Co-written with his longtime collaborator Joelle Touma, "The Insult" is Doueiri's latest adventure in genre.



His much-feted feature-film debut "West Beyrouth," 1998, told a story of the city's early days of civil conflict from the perspective of a cinema-mad teenager and his two friends, a Muslim boy and a Christian girl.



In practice, the scriptwriters' premise (that there were no innocent parties in Lebanon's Civil War, and there were victims on all sides) means the story's sympathies shift from one side, at the start of the film, to the other at trial's end.

...