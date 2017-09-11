Basha awarded historic best actor prize for ‘The Insult’ in Venice

Kamel El Basha was awarded the Venice Film Festival's Best Actor prize Saturday for his role in Ziad Doueiri's "The Insult". The Palestinian actor's win is an historic one for the 74-year-old cinema event.



Basha plays Yasser Salama, a Palestinian refugee and the foreman of work crew contracted to bring the infrastructure in a Christian quarter of Beirut up to legal standards.



An argument between Salama and Tony (Adel Karam), a Lebanese Christian whose house must be repaired, escalates into a court case and an appeal.



Basha's win is noteworthy for being among the very few cases of an Arab film winning a prize at Venice. The only previous Arab film to take a Venice prize was Randa Chahal's "The Kite," which was awarded the Grand Jury (runner-up) prize in the 2003 competition.



Doueiri's was not the only film from this region to take a prize at Venice's 74th edition.

...