Spymaster George Smiley returns in new Le Carre novel

The famous spy duo of author John le Carre and his protagonist George Smiley are back for new adventures with a novel harking back to the Cold War but carrying a deeply anti-Brexit message. The release of the 85-year-old writer's "A Legacy of Spies" sees the return after 27 years of a very elderly Smiley, the star of a Le Carre trilogy who bears some resemblance to the author himself.



While both Le Carre and his fictional spy have aged, the author's latest tale reignites the thrill of Cold War espionage, adding a contemporary streak.



Speaking in London, Le Carre said he felt compelled to continue the story.



Le Carre said Smiley had previously sacrificed his humanity for the sake of the Cold War "cause".



The author, who turns 86 in October, has also opened up about his own spying past and spoke on Thursday about his activities as an "agent runner".



While the dry detail of Brexit negotiations are unlikely to create a page-turner, Le Carre makes his europhile views clear in the novel when Guillam asks his former boss whether his life's work was for Britain.

