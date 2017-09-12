Finding beauty in urban desolation

"Distant Remains," the latest exhibition by Syrian-Lebanese painter Fathallah Zamroud, shows the beauty of dilapidated urban architecture and abandoned buildings. While only seven works are on show at Ayyam Gallery, where the show opened Wednesday, the 26-canvas series was developed from the idea of Zamroud's 2014 expo, "Material Remains".



Born in 1968, Zamroud studied interior design at the Lebanese American University.



Zamroud will then exhibit this new series in March 2018 at Art Dubai.



Zamroud said he started working on this series in 2015, using a mix of live sketching and photos of Lebanon and Syria to start his paintings.



Zamroud's work is vibrant and expressive, with contrasting colors, textured brushstrokes and attention to light and shadow. He compared his style to the landscapes of Austrian expressionist Oskar Kokoschka.

