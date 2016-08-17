Theron, McConaughey get real on parenting

Charlize Theron and Matthew McConaughey take on parental roles in their new film, "Kubo and the Two Strings". Off camera, the two Oscar winners discussed their real-life approach to raising kids.



"Kubo and the Two Strings," the latest film from stop-motion animation studio Laika ("Coraline," "The Boxtrolls"), centers on a boy who ignites a long-dormant vendetta when he accidentally summons a spirit from his past. Theron and McConaughey play his trusted guides, Monkey and Beetle.



A father of three, McConaughey said he's still navigating the balance between parent and friend, roles he finds "intersect and overlap".



Theron, who has two children, said she's willing to transform into whatever her son and daughter need, just as her character transforms in the film.

...