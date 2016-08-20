Obamas’ first date inspires romantic movie

"Southside With You" dramatizes the Obamas' first date in the summer of 1989 and sees Michelle Robinson, a 25-year-old lawyer from Chicago, going out with Barack Obama, a summer associate at her law firm.



Parker Sawyers, who plays Obama in the film, said he started off with a "strong impersonation" of the president, but then let the mannerisms and speech inflections of his character come naturally.



Barack Obama, who turned 28 that summer, married Michelle in 1992, three years after their first date.



The black community of Chicago's Southside serves as a backdrop to the story.

...