Lohan requests meeting with Putin

Troubled U.S. star Lindsay Lohan has demanded a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in return for appearing on a Russian chat show, its host said, confirming U.S. media reports.



U.S. entertainment news site TMZ earlier said that Lohan sent Russian Channel One television a list of demands including a meeting with Putin and photos with him as well as a private jet, a one-year visa and a fee of 500,000 pounds ($650,000).



Lohan, a 30-year-old former child star who appeared in hit films "The Parent Trap," "Freaky Friday" and "Mean Girls" has struggled with drug use.

...