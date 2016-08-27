Don’t Breathe is a well-plotted, thrilling trap

The address is a home in a run-down section of town, so there's nobody around. The house is kind of moldering. Yes, the owner is an old blind man living alone who apparently has a fortune stashed somewhere.



It pits a team of inept burglars against a homeowner who fights back. It's kind of like a twisted "Home Alone" for millennials.



This isn't a gore-fest or a flick that relies on the supernatural. It's more a thriller wedded to a horror film.



The plot gets sort of ludicrous by the end – right around the time Lang gets to start talking – but there were moments at a recent preview where a pin could drop and make more noise than one of the poor burglars trying to do what the movie title demands.

...