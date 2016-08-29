Alan Menken looks to put the E in EGOT

With eight Oscars, 11 Grammys and a Tony vying for space on his mantelpiece, Alan Menken's bill for dry-cleaning tuxedos might match the box-office of most Off-Broadway openings.



Menken gets to be the 13th if "A New Season," his song from the TV show "Galavant" wins for outstanding original music and lyrics in September's Emmy Awards.



A huge critical and commercial hit, the movie has been a departure for Menken, who was not used to penning lyrics liberally sprinkled with four-letter words.



After that, Menken is signed up to work with musical theater's man-of-the-hour Lin Manuel Miranda on a live-action version of "The Little Mermaid".



With a movie under his belt that tackles religion, Menken is adamant that he has no intention of extending his scope to include political musicals.

