Colombia asks Madrid to remove Netflix 'Narcos' billboard

Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos warned Wednesday against praising late drug lord Pablo Escobar "as a hero" as Bogota asked Madrid authorities to remove a giant poster advertising the Netflix series "Narcos".



The billboard features a close-up of a somber-looking Wagner Moura, the actor who plays Escobar in the series, next to the caption "Oh white Christmas" in a thinly-veiled reference to the cocaine that the Colombian drug lord dealt in.



"Narcos" is one of Netflix's star series and just one of the examples of the film and television world's recent fascination with Escobar, a charismatic man who rose from middle-class obscurity to run a mighty cocaine cartel that earned him a fortune.



In a film called "American Made," Tom Cruise will play the American pilot Barry Seal who worked for Escobar's cartel.

