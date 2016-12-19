Jones joins ranks of classic Star Wars heroines

"Star Wars" gets a bad rap for being a boy's club, and rightfully so, but the truth of the matter is that women have always been an integral part of George Lucas' universe and the franchise's fan base.



"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" introduces a new heroine to the ranks – Jyn Erso, an abandoned child of war who must decide what she believes in as the world devolves into chaos.



Already an Oscar nominee for her portrayal of Jane Hawking in "The Theory of Everything," Jones had been making a name for herself in projects like the indie romance "Like Crazy".



While Jyn is not a princess or a queen, Jones does think she shares similarities with those who came before her.

...