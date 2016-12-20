Zsa Zsa Gabor: A rare, unforgettable celebrity

Gabor appeared in a number of films, including Orson Welles' "Touch of Evil," logged enough husbands to field a baseball team and flaunted her sex appeal, excess glamour and exotic accent into her senior years.



Some of the heavy lifting that helped sustain the Gabor brand was courtesy of Zsa Zsa's lookalike sister Eva, who shared the Gabor pizazz. Eva's star turn in the 1960s as a sitcom socialite on "Green Acres" has guaranteed her immortality in the pop-culture pantheon – and, by association, given Zsa Zsa status beyond her own accomplishments.



In a TV commercial from 1963, a begowned, bejeweled Gabor extols the virtues of the Studebaker Lark, kittenishly calling this midlevel compact "so nice, so chic".

...