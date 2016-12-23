Jeopardy! streak ends for cancer-stricken contestant

Cindy Stowell captivated national attention for her six-game winning streak as a contestant on the popular U.S. television quiz show "Jeopardy!"



That's because the contestant was suffering from Stage 4 colon cancer when she recorded the episodes in August and September, pumped up with painkillers and at one point developing a fever that reduced her voice almost to a whisper.



The show's host Alex Trebek ended Wednesday's show with a tribute.



Stowell's run on the beloved 33-year-old show put her among the year's top performers.



Several days after filming the first four episodes, Stowell was hospitalized for a blood infection, the Times reported.



Tributes have poured in from the show's loyal fans.

...