'Rogue One' dominating holiday box office, 'Sing' solid

LOS ANGELES: "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" remains powerful at the U.S. holiday box office with a dominant $15 million on Christmas Eve and projections of a $120 million-plus haul over the six-day Dec. 21-26 period.



Overall moviegoing slowed on Christmas Eve, as is typical, with "Rogue One" falling about 33 percent from Friday and "Sing" declining about 40 percent.



Disney-Lucas film's "Rogue One," starring Felicity Jones, wound up business on Christmas Eve with about $260 million domestically in its first nine days and is projected to finish the holiday on Monday with about $327 million.



"Rogue One," the eighth Star Wars movie, is running about 42 percent behind the pace "Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens," which opened a year ago and grossed a still-stunning $571 million in its first 11 days on its way to a record $948 million domestic total.

