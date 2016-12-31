HBO coy about Reynolds-Fisher doc

The deaths of actress and writer Carrie Fisher and her Hollywood legend mother, Debbie Reynolds, on successive days this week, lend a special poignancy to an upcoming HBO film about the relationship between the pair.



In appearances at the festivals, the filmmakers described the project as Fisher's initial idea. Her mother was about to give her final live performances in Las Vegas two years ago at age 82, and Fisher wanted to document them.



Fisher and the filmmakers said it was initially difficult for Reynolds to get used to the idea of a documentary on their lives.



Although HBO hasn't made clear when "Bright Lights" will air, the network said it is repeating its previous film about Fisher's life, "Wishful Drinking," Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

...