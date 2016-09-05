Jon Favreau takes on virtual reality

Jon Favreau has brought talking animals and smart-alecky superheroes to the big screen.



The filmmaker, who worked on promotional VR tie-ins to his recent live-action adaptation of "The Jungle Book," is collaborating with VR studios Wevr and Reality One on "Gnomes & Goblins," an interactive series based on a Favreau creation.



While many studios and networks have developed VR experiences to promote films and TV shows, Favreau is among the first of established Hollywood filmmakers to embrace the immersive medium and craft an original VR title.



Unlike filmmaking, Favreau expects users' reaction to the "Gnomes & Goblins" preview will affect how he approaches future installments of the 360-degree series.

