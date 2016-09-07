Ava DuVernay conquers TV with Queen Sugar

Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) is a devoted young father with a criminal past.



The series is based on the novel by Natalie Baszile, and is executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay (of "Selma" fame). DuVernay is the series' creator and one of its writers and directors.



Here, in edited remarks, is what DuVernay and her three stars had to say recently about "Queen Sugar".



DuVernay first envisioned "Queen Sugar" as an eight-episode limited series.



Then it was picked up for a 16-episode second season, with no end in sight.



In adapting to open-ended TV series DuVernay was challenged to keep audiences hooked from week to week.

...