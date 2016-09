"Fifty Shades of Grey" star Jamie Dornan joins "Peaky Blinders" actor Cillian Murphy for a World War Two thriller about the assassination of one of the main architects of the Holocaust.



It follows Czech soldiers Jan Kubis, played by Dornan, and Jozef Gabcik, portrayed by Murphy, parachuted into occupied Czechoslovakia from Britain to kill Heydrich in "Operation Anthropoid".



However, most of the leading characters are played by Hollywood actors and the story is told in English.

...