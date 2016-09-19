'Game of Thrones' makes Emmys history

Fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" made television history at the 68th Emmys on Sunday, becoming the most decorated fictional show since the awards began nearly seven decades ago.



The HBO series picked up 12 Emmys this season: nine awards in technical categories and three top prizes at the glitzy ceremony in downtown Los Angeles – television's equivalent of the Oscars.



The blood-spattered, sex-filled saga about noble families vying for control of the Iron Throne took home the most coveted prize of the night, the best drama Emmy, along with statuettes for writing and directing.



The all-time Emmy list of winners – which includes nonfiction – is topped by NBC comedy sketch show "Saturday Night Live," with 45 awards, one of them handed out Sunday to Kate McKinnon for best supporting actress.



It was a night of recognition for old hands in the comedy categories, while the drama awards went to relative newcomers.



In the best actress in a comedy category, Julia Louis-Dreyfus won a fifth consecutive Emmy for her role as the hapless acting president on HBO's "Veep".



"Veep" later picked up the Emmy for outstanding comedy series.

...