Once preposterous, now immediate; Margaret Atwood on 'Handmaid's Tale'

Margaret Atwood did not have any creative control over the latest adaptation of her dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale," but she was very clear what she didn't want.



First published in 1985, "The Handmaid's Tale" imagines a totalitarian near future when fertile women are forced into sexual servitude in a bid to repopulate a world facing environmental disaster.



Atwood, 77, calls it one of her "speculative fiction" novels but said every scenario was drawn from real events – from Puritan society to environmental pollution, infertility, the fight for women's rights, the Cold War, book burnings and slavery.



Atwood, who has a background in amateur theater, has a small cameo in the 10-part TV series but even she was taken aback by how chilling the new version of "The Handmaid's Tale" turned out.

