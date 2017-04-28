Russian diplomats get ‘Mad Men’ makeover

In the opening scenes of Russia's new series "The Optimists," Soviets stroll past shiny U.S. appliances at the 1959 American Exhibition in Moscow, held to bring two Cold War foes closer together.



The new show follows Blaumane and other young diplomats working at the towering headquarters of the ministry the 1960s, as they seek to reinvent the country's relationship with the West.



On the sartorial and office romance front, there is also an attempt to rival the set of hit U.S. series "Mad Men".



Though the show is one of several recent Russian television projects that focus on the 1960s – a trend many say has given a rose-tinted view of the Soviet era – Popogrebsky denied he had any nostalgia for it.

...