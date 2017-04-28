Saudi entertainment chief sees cinemas returning, eventually

Saudi Arabia will one day open cinemas and build a world-class opera house, the man spearheading the kingdom's entertainment reforms said on Thursday, playing down opposition by powerful religious authorities to changes they see as sinful.



In a Reuters interview, Ahmed al-Khatib, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), said conservatives who criticized the reforms were gradually learning that most Saudis, a majority of whom are under 30, wanted these changes.



Saudi Arabia's top religious authority, Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh, has called cinemas and concerts corrupting.



Khateeb said the GEA's activities have created 20,000 jobs so far after only seven months, and can surpass targets set out last year in the Vision 2030 . He predicts the share of Saudi spending on entertainment will triple to 8 or 9 percent by 2030 .



Cinemas, a particular flashpoint, were not on the agenda in the short term, but would come Saudi Arabia eventually, he said.

...