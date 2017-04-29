Hacker threatens to release stolen copies of Netflix series

A hacker claims to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is demanding that the video streaming service pay an unspecified ransom to prevent all the new episodes from being prematurely released online.



Pirated copies of "Orange" could dent Netflix's subscriber growth and the company's stock price.



When the AP contacted The Dark Overlord in February, the hacker said the purloined video wouldn't be made publicly available after all, making the far-fetched claim that "no one really (cares) about unreleased movies and TV show episodes".

