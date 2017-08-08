Patriotic blockbuster breaks China box office record

Chinese action film that depicts the country's soldiers saving war-ravaged Africans from Western baddies soared to become China's all-time top box-office earner Tuesday, headlining a summer of patriotic cinematic fare.



The movie's phenomenal success launched it past "The Mermaid," a China-Hong Kong fantasy comedy released last year that grossed 3.39 billion and had held the record, according to Maoyan.



However, not all patriotic Chinese films this season have enjoyed such rave reviews.

...