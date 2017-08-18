'Star Wars' Obi Wan spin-off in the works: US media

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stephen Daldry is in early talks to direct a "Star Wars" spin-off about Jedi master Obi Wan Kenobi, U.S. media reported on Thursday.



Ewan McGregor, who played Kenobi in the much-maligned prequel series, will be an early favorite for the role, although at 46 he might be a stretch if the film concentrates on the character's formative years.



Lucasfilm, which is owned by Disney, is in the middle of a trilogy of "anthology" films running in the even years alongside its main trilogy, which falls in odd years.



That film, starring Alden Ehrenreich as Solo alongside Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Thandie Newton, hit the headlines for the wrong reasons in June when directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were sacked.

...