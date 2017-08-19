Star Wars Obi Wan spinoff in the works

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stephen Daldry is in early talks to direct a "Star Wars" spinoff about Jedi master Obi Wan Kenobi, U.S. media reported Thursday.



Ewan McGregor – who played Kenobi in the much-maligned prequel series – will be an early favorite for the role, although at 46 he might be a stretch if the film concentrates on the character's formative years.



That film, starring Alden Ehrenreich as Solo alongside Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Thandie Newton, hit the headlines in June when directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were sacked.



Citing "creative differences," Lucasfilm replaced the pair behind the "Jump Street" films and "The Lego Movie" with veteran director Ron Howard.

...