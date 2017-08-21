Charlie Cox, Finn Jones on two Marvel-ous ‘Defenders’ roles

Maybe you know them as Iron Fist and Daredevil. But now Finn Jones and Charlie Cox, who star as these Marvel superheroes on the Netflix series "Iron Fist" and "Daredevil," have joined forces with Mike Colter ("Luke Cage") and Krysten Ritter ("Jessica Jones") for a much-awaited miniseries hybrid.



Jones continues as Danny Rand, co-CEO of Rand Enterprises who, now a Buddhist monk and martial arts master, has the ability to call upon the mystical power of the Iron Fist as his alter ego.



Cox is Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer whose remaining senses are dramatically enhanced and who, for two seasons of his Netflix series, has wrestled with his lawless dark side, the vigilante Daredevil.



But this week Jones and Cox joined forces to talk about "The Defenders" and being part of this eight-episode joint venture.

...