Hollywood celebrates Stan Lee’s creativity

Stan Lee was the subject of a love fest Tuesday night, as actors, directors, artists and illustrators lauded the Marvel Comics legend for creating a vast universe of fantastic, flawed, righteous and relatable superheroes. Mark Ruffalo, Aisha Tyler, Lou "The Hulk" Ferrigno, RZA, comics creator Todd McFarlane and documentarian Morgan Spurlock were among the speakers at "Extraordinary: Stan Lee," a tribute hosted by Chris Hardwick and broadcast into more than 150 movie theaters.



The two-hour program mixed live appearances with video tributes and animated segments relating Lee's career.



RZA, a filmmaker and co-founder of Wu-Tang Clan, performed one of Lee's "Stan's Soapbox" columns.



Lee was in his typical quick-witted good spirits.

