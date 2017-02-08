Spinal Tap bandmates join lawsuit over film's profits

Spinal Tap has reunited – this time in a Los Angeles court to challenge the French studio Vivendi S.A. for millions in profits from the classic mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap".



Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner on Tuesday joined a federal lawsuit filed by bandmate and Spinal Tap co-creator Harry Shearer.



Shearer, who also voices numerous characters on "The Simpsons," sued Vivendi S.A. and its subsidiary StudioCanal in October alleging the companies fraudulently withheld profits and the rights to the characters from the 1984 film.



Guest and McKean have teamed up on other satire films, including "Best in Show" and "A Mighty Wind," in which they were joined by Shearer.



It contends Vivendi hasn't produced detailed figures since 2013 .

