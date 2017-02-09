Berlin film fest opens with jazz biopic and Trump 'resistance'

A politically-charged Berlin film festival opened Thursday with a biopic about Nazi persecution of Gypsy-jazz great Django Reinhardt and a vow by Hollywood's Maggie Gyllenhaal that Americans were "ready to resist" Donald Trump.



A total of 18 movies are vying for the festival's coveted Golden Bear, which will be awarded on February 18 by a jury led by director Paul Verhoeven ("RoboCop," "Elle").



Festival director Dieter Kosslick called the movie a "poignant tale of survival".



The 11-day Berlinale, Europe's first major cinema showcase of the year, will screen nearly 400 movies from 70 countries.



Potter ("Orlando"), one of four female directors in competition, pulled together a cast including Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz, Kristin Scott Thomas and Timothy Spall for the comedy "The Party" set at an MP's London soiree.

