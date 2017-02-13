John Oliver, the British king of U.S. political satire

In the age of Donald Trump, the most popular satirist on U.S. television is a British comic with a mild regional accent and an acerbic wit. John Oliver, 39, returned to screens Sunday with a fourth season of HBO's award-winning "Last Week Tonight," at a time when the Trump presidency stands accused of testing the limits of freedom of expression and a free press.



Oliver his big break on Jon Stewart's "The Daily Show," plucked from obscurity in England to work on the show from 2006 to 2014, when he appeared in a somber suit with rumpled British-rocker hair for reporter-style segments.



Now that Trump is in power, Oliver expects it to be difficult in a different way.



Though relatively few Britons break through into American television, Oliver is particularly unusual in having been relatively unsuccessful in England.

