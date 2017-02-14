Adele wins big at Grammys with five awards

Adele triumphed once again at the Grammys Sunday, with five awards for her latest blockbuster album of ballads.



The English balladeer swept up the trio of major prizes at the music industry's biggest night – Album, Record and Song of the Year – along with two other pop awards. Beyonce walked away with two trophies.



Adele, who has stood by her winning style of heart-wrenching songs of loss and regret, became the first act ever to sweep the three key categories in two different years.



The teary Adele took the podium and paid tribute to Beyonce, who had led the night with nine nominations for her politically edgy "Lemonade".

