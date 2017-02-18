Refugee comedy, transgender love story lead pack at Berlin fest

A European refugee comedy and a transgender love story are tipped to clinch prizes Saturday at the Berlin film festival, which has been dominated by criticism of rising intolerance and U.S. President Donald Trump.



Audiences lavished applause on the cult Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki's "The Other Side of Hope", his first picture in six years, and "A Fantastic Woman" by Chile's Sebastian Lelio.



The two films led a critics' poll in British film magazine Screen and played well among reviewers surveyed by the German dailies Der Tagesspiegel and Berliner Zeitung.



The 11-day Berlinale, Europe's first major cinema showcase of the year, screened nearly 400 features, 18 of which are nominated for the main prizes.



Britain's Daily Telegraph swooned over the "gorgeous, cuttingly poignant" movie.

...